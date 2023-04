A person was struck by a vehicle and killed while crossing a roadway in Bowie, authorities say.

The crash happened Monday just before 10 p.m. near the intersection of Collington Road and Crain Highway.

Authorities say the pedestrian was attempting to cross the roadway from the shoulder when he was struck.

The crash is still under investigation at this time. The identity of the victim has not been released.