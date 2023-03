A person was struck by a train at Crystal City on Thursday night, causing delays for the Blue Line Metro.

Train service on the Blue Line was suspended between National Airport and Pentagon City around 8:40 p.m. due to a person struck by a train at Crystal City.

Train service was restored around 10:30 p.m.

No update yet on the condition of the person struck.

