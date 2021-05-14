Person pinned under Metro train transported to hospital
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A person was struck and pinned under a Metro train at the White Flint metro stop Friday afternoon, according to the Chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire & Rescue.
The incident happened around 1 p.m. in the 5500 block of Marinelli Road in Rockville at the White Flint metro station.
The patient was reported as extricated around 1:45 p.m. and was taken to the hospital.
No word yet on their condition.