Person of interest in custody after 2 Anne Arundel County officers shot, police say

Authorities say two police officers were shot in an incident that stemmed from a death investigation in Anne Arundel County.

Police say the incident began after a man was found shot dead inside a Glen Burnie residence around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

While conducting a traffic stop in search of a person of interest along Fort Smallwood Road, officers say the driver of a vehicle fled off and fired shots at them. Police say one detective was shot in that area. A second detective, who pursued the suspected shooter, was shot in the Stony Beach section of Anne Arundel County.

Officials say the investigation continued overnight. They searched for the suspect, who they say was on foot, in the Stony Beach community.

Both officers are in stable condition.

On Thursday at around 3 p.m., police said they had a person of interest in custody and there was no longer a threat to the community.

The following schools in Anne Arundel County were closed Thursday due to the investigation:

Northeast HS

George Fox MS

High Point ES

Riviera Beach ES

Solley ES

Sunset ES