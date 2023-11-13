Person in custody after man found stabbed to death in Alexandria, police say

Police in Alexandria say a person is in custody after a man was stabbed to death over the weekend.

Officers were called to the 2700 block of Dewitt Avenue around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday after learning that someone had been assaulted and stabbed.

Upon arrival, detectives found a 38-year-old man dead inside of the home.

Police say a suspect was taken into custody and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy and determine the cause and manner of death.

No additional details on the investigation have been released, including the name of the person in custody.

Check back with FOX 5 for updates.



