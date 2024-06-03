Person hurt after struck by vehicle in Montgomery County

A person was injured after being struck by a vehicle in Montgomery County.

The incident was reported around 4:30 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of University Boulevard E. near Anne Street in the Takoma Park area.

According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer, the victim was an adult and was transported to the hospital with injuries he described as "life-threatening."

Some lanes of traffic were temporarily blocked.

