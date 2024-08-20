Person hit by tram on Ocean City Boardwalk; police close area for investigation

article

The Ocean City Police Department is investigating a serious collision involving a pedestrian and a tram near Dorchester Street and the Boardwalk.

The incident occurred Tuesday, prompting a closure of a portion of the Boardwalk, so authorities could conduct their investigation.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Photo via Rudy Widmann

The police have not yet released details about the condition of the pedestrian or the circumstances leading to the collision.

The Ocean City Police Department remains on the scene, and the area will be closed to the public until further notice.