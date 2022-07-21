Person freed after being partially buried in trench in Rockville

One person was freed after being partially buried in a trench, according to Montgomery County officials.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue tweeted about the incident Thursday afternoon saying several people were in a trench in the 600 block of Veirs Dr. near Oakwood Dr. in Rockville.

Officials say everyone in the trench was safely rescued excluding a person who was partially buried up to the waist.

It took crews about an hour to get that person out of the trench. Officials say after being extricated, the person was taken to a local trauma center for treatment.

No update was provided on that person's condition.

Officials say the trench was six feet deep, three feet wide and about 10 feet long.

