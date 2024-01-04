Perry High School shooting: 'Multiple gunshot victims' reported at Iowa school

Authorities say there were "multiple gunshot victims" after a shooting at Perry High School in Perry, Iowa, on students' first day back after the holiday break.

Many emergency vehicles surrounded the building that houses the town's middle school and high school Thursday morning. There is no further threat to the public, Dallas County Sheriff Adam Infante said in a 10 a.m. media update. However, he could not say how many people were shot or if anyone had been killed.

Meanwhile, Infante said authorities had identified the shooter but did not say if they were alive or if they had been arrested. The shooter has not been publicly identified, nor is it known if the shooter was a student at the school.

The Associated Press is reporting, citing a law enforcement source, that the suspect has died of what is believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Emergency crews respond to the Perry High School shooting in Perry, Iowa, on Jan. 4, 2024. (FOX)

Authorities said they received an alarm of an active shooter at the school at 7:37 a.m. on Thursday. Police arrived about seven minutes later, where they found "multiple gunshot victims." Authorities did note the incident happened before the school day began, so there were fewer people there than if school had started for the day.

"The community is safe," Infante said. "School didn’t start yet luckily, so there were very few students and faculty in the building."

A spokesperson for UnityPoint Health, which operates the Des Moines hospital, confirmed to The Associated Press that two gunshot victims arrived there.

Perry High School is part of the 1,785-student Perry Community School District.

Perry is about 40 miles northwest of Des Moines. The shooting occurred in the backdrop of the Iowa caucuses and not far from where Republican candidates were campaigning.

Witnesses recount Perry High School shooting

Erica Jolliff said that her daughter, a ninth grader, reported getting rushed from the school grounds at 7:45 am. Distraught, Jolliff was still looking for her son Amir, a sixth grader, one hour later.

"I just want to know that he’s safe and OK," Jolliff told The Associated Press. "They won’t tell me nothing."

Zander Shelley, 15, was in a hallway waiting for the school day to start when he heard gunshots and dashed into a classroom, his father, Kevin Shelley, told The Associated Press. Zander was grazed twice and hid in the classroom before texting his father at 7:36 a.m.

Rachael Kares, an 18-year-old senior, was wrapping up jazz band practice when she and her bandmates heard what she described as four gunshots, spaced apart.

"We all just jumped," Kares told The Associated Press. "My band teacher looked at us and yelled, ‘Run!’ So we ran."

Kares and many others from the school ran out past the football field, as she heard people yelling, "Get out! Get out!" She said she heard additional shots as she ran, but didn’t know how many. She was more concerned about getting home to her 3-year-old son.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

