Executive Order aims to protect Virginia Medicaid and SNAP coverage, Spanberger says

The Brief Spanberger signed Executive Order 20 to protect healthcare coverage and food assistance. The order outlines Virginia’s plan to prevent gaps in coverage and improve coordination. Spanberger says federal cuts will cause some Virginians to lose benefits.



Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger signed Executive Order 20 on Tuesday in what her administration says is an effort to protect healthcare coverage and food assistance for as many eligible Virginians as possible in response to President Donald Trump’s tax and spending cuts bill.

More than 1.8 million Virginians are enrolled in Medicaid and nearly 800,000 receive SNAP benefits.

Spanberger says the order outlines how the Commonwealth will respond to H.R.1 by preventing gaps in coverage, improving statewide coordination, promoting economic mobility and prioritizing affordability.

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Spanberger says rising costs and "chaos coming out of Washington" are squeezing families, and she argues that recent federal cuts to healthcare and food assistance are worsening the strain.

She says the bill changes Medicaid and SNAP rules in ways that will cause some Virginians to lose coverage and benefits. While the state cannot fully offset the federal cuts, she says her administration will use every tool available to help.