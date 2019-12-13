People donate thousands to DC non-profit after holiday gifts, donations stolen from U-Haul

Just weeks before Christmas, thieves targeted a U-Haul truck full of toys that a D.C. non-profit collected for area kids in need. The community heard what happened and donated thousands of dollars to help the Women's Wing organization after the robbery.

The Women's Wing organization had been collecting gifts and donations for local kids who have parents in prison. Those gifts were stored in a locked U-Haul, right off Rhode Island Avenue in Northeast.

Organizers say they went to the U-Haul on Wednesday night to drop off gifts, but when they returned on Thursday morning, they found the truck's lock broken. Thieves had stolen hundreds of dollars worth of gifts and decorations.

Lots of people heard about the break-in and wanted to lend a helping hand.

The nonprofit raised more than $5,000 to replace the donations, and on Friday, members of Women's Wing were in area Walmart's, K-Marts and Costco's buying and replacing the donations that were stolen.

The newly-replaced gifts will be passed out to kids at a party held by the nonprofit on Saturday at Echostage.

Police are still looking for the suspects who stole the goods from that U-Haul.