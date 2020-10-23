Pennsylvania added to DC’s list of high-risk states

D.C..'s Department of Health has updated its list of high-risk states to include nearby Pennsylvania.

Officials describe high-risk states as states where the seven-day moving average of daily new coronavirus cases is 10 or more per 100,000 people.

The list was updated earlier this week and also added Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Michigan, Ohio and Rhode Island.

According to D.C. Health officials, anyone coming into the District from a high-risk state (within the prior 14 days) who was traveling for non-essential activities will be required to self-quarantine for two weeks from their arrival in D.C.

Anyone traveling from high-risk states after essential travel or arriving in the District for essential travel are required to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days and, if they show signs or experience symptoms of COVID-19, they are to self-quarantine and seek medical advice or testing, officials say.

Alabama

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Mexico

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

