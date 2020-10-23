Pennsylvania added to DC’s list of high-risk states
WASHINGTON - D.C..'s Department of Health has updated its list of high-risk states to include nearby Pennsylvania.
Officials describe high-risk states as states where the seven-day moving average of daily new coronavirus cases is 10 or more per 100,000 people.
The list was updated earlier this week and also added Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Michigan, Ohio and Rhode Island.
According to D.C. Health officials, anyone coming into the District from a high-risk state (within the prior 14 days) who was traveling for non-essential activities will be required to self-quarantine for two weeks from their arrival in D.C.
Anyone traveling from high-risk states after essential travel or arriving in the District for essential travel are required to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days and, if they show signs or experience symptoms of COVID-19, they are to self-quarantine and seek medical advice or testing, officials say.
Alabama
Alaska
Arizona
Arkansas
Colorado
Connecticut
Delaware
Florida
Georgia
Idaho
Illinois
Indiana
Iowa
Kansas
Kentucky
Louisiana
Massachusetts
Michigan
Minnesota
Mississippi
Missouri
Montana
Nebraska
Nevada
New Mexico
North Carolina
North Dakota
Ohio
Oklahoma
Pennsylvania
Rhode Island
South Carolina
South Dakota
Tennessee
Texas
Utah
West Virginia
Wisconsin
Wyoming
