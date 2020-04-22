Penguin Random House donates 750K books to students following school closures due to COVID-19

article

Publishing company Penguin Random House announced it has donated 750,000 books to First Book, an education nonprofit dedicated to bringing books to students in need amid school closures due to COVID-19.

RELATED: Some who lost jobs overnight due to COVID-19 shutdowns take to social media to crowdfund rent money

“First Book has been raising funds to cover the cost of shipping the desperately needed books and resources to programs and schools serving kids in need,” said First Book in a release.

According to the organization, the donated books will be deployed to programs and schools that are currently delivering supplies to students locked out of a learning environment.

RELATED: A guide to surviving financially as the bills come due

The 750,000 books include over 300 published by Penguin Random House including “Llama Llama Gives Thanks,” by Anna Dewdney, “Chomp,” by Carl Hiaasen and “The Cat In The Hat Songbook,” by Dr. Seuss.

Penguin Random House is also covering the cost of shipping the books which First Book said is valued at $25,000.

Advertisement

"We would not be in a position to make such a powerful impact on children in need without the support of our amazing partners at Penguin Random House," said Kyle Zimmer, president, CEO and co-founder of First Book.

"This generous donation is so meaningful. Books super-charge learning for kids in need, who are particularly vulnerable right now. When schools closed, these kids lost a place that was not only providing education, but so many different forms of critical support," Zimmer said.

RELATED: ‘It is affecting every age group’: 3D video shows extensive damage to lungs caused by COVID-19

This is not the first time Penguin Random House has donated a hefty amount of reading material to First Book.

The organization said that last year in partnership with former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama, 300,000 books were donated.

