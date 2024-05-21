Peloton removes Diddy’s music in aftermath of Cassie assault video: Report

article

Peloton will no longer play Diddy’s music following the disturbing video showing the music mogul assaulting singer and then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in a Los Angeles hotel hallway in 2016.

TMZ obtained a message from the Fitness company on its private member page with their statement.

"We take this issue very seriously and can confirm Peloton has paused the use of Sean Combs' music, as well as removed the Bad Boy Entertainment Artist Series, on our platform. This means our instructors are no longer using his music in any newly produced classes. Again, thank you for sharing your concerns and thank you for being a member of our Peloton community," the company said.

TMZ reported that Peloton's statement was in response to a post from a concerned member that said, "Dear Peloton, Your next purge needs to be all Diddy classes. Signed, women everywhere."

Peloton’s announcement follows an apology made by Sean "Diddy" Combs on Instagram after a video surfaced last week allegedly showing the music mogul attacking Cassie.

The surveillance video dated March 5, 2016, showed Diddy throwing his then-partner to the ground as he proceeded to kick her and drag her by her sweatshirt, all while wearing a towel.

Ventura filed a lawsuit in November 2023 accusing Diddy of years of abuse that started as soon as their relationship began. The lawsuit was then settled the next day.

The lawsuit alleges Combs paid the hotel $50,000 for the security video. CNN did not say how it obtained the video but noted it verified the location where it was filmed by comparing the footage to publicly available images of the InterContinental Hotel.

What other legal problems is Diddy facing?

Combs is dealing with other legal troubles, including a federal sex trafficking case resulting in his home getting raided by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) in March.

In February, a music producer filed a lawsuit alleging Combs coerced him to solicit prostitutes and pressured him to have sex with them.

The music mogul and his legal team have also recently filed motions to dismiss parts of a lawsuit alleging he sexually assaulted a woman in 1991 and to dismiss all of a lawsuit alleging he and two other men raped a 17-year-old girl in 2003. The court filings called both sets of allegations false.

Are you or someone you know a recent survivor of domestic violence? Help is available. A national hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-7233.

FOX Television Stations reporter Megan Ziegler, the Associated Press, and FOX 11 Los Angeles contributed to this report. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



