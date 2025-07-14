'Peeping Tom' arrested again after recording teen girl in changing room at Bethesda mall: police

article

The Brief A "peeping Tom" suspect is facing additional charges after his arrest several months ago. He was initially arrested for allegedly recording a teen girl in a mall changing room. Police arrested the suspect again in July after explicit videos were allegedly found on his phone.



A 32-year-old man, who police say was caught recording a young girl changing at a local mall, is behind bars for a second time with more charges.

What we know:

Armando Pastran Morales was charged on Friday with manufacturing child pornography, sex abuse of a minor, distribution of child pornography, aggravated cruelty to animals, and possession of child pornography.

The additional charges come months after Morales was arrested for allegedly recording a 15-year-old girl in the changing room at Urban Outfitters at Westfield Montgomery shopping mall in April.

After his cell phone was seized during his arrest in May, investigators say they found videos of Morales engaging in sexual activity with a small dog, and photographs they believe were produced by the suspect.

What's next:

Morales was transported to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where he is currently being held.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Montgomery County Department of Police











