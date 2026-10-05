Pedestrian struck by Metro Bus in Northwest DC

article

The Brief A pedestrian was struck by a Metro Bus in D.C. Monday. The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The incident was reported near New Hampshire Avenue and Georgia Avenue, Northwest around 7 p.m.



A man was struck and injured by a Metro Bus in Northwest D.C. on Monday evening.

The incident was reported around 7 p.m. near New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest and Georgia Avenue, Northwest, D.C. police said.

According to Metro Transit Police, the bus, servicing route D74 in D.C., hit the man as he was crossing the street.

Police found the man on the scene with serious injuries. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call D.C. police at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.