Image 1 of 11 ▼

The Brief Metro released new details and early renderings for the Gold Line, a planned bus rapid transit route connecting Northeast D.C. and the RFK Stadium campus to downtown. The transit agency also outlined major upgrades for Stadium-Armory Metro station, including an expanded north entrance and new mezzanine, to help move up to 38,000 stadium event riders. Public feedback on the Gold Line is open through Dec. 18, including a Nov. 30 open house on H Street NE, ahead of an April 2027 deadline for D.C. to identify final construction funding.



Transit officials have unveiled detailed plans and early concept renderings for a new rapid bus line and a major Metro station overhaul designed to carry tens of thousands of riders to the redeveloped RFK Stadium campus by Summer 2030.

Documents prepared for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority's (WMATA) Finance and Capital Committee ahead of its Nov. 19 meeting outline how Phase 1 of the Gold Line Bus Rapid Transit project and upgrades at the Stadium-Armory station might reshape east-west travel across the District.

The Gold Line Phase 1:

Metro and the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) are designing the Gold Line to run along H Street NE and Benning Road NE, connecting the Minnesota Avenue and Benning Road Metro stations to Farragut Square downtown, with a dedicated stop at the RFK campus. A potential Phase 2 could later extend the route west through downtown D.C. to Rosslyn, Virginia.

Currently, buses along H Street NE and Benning Road NE average just 7 mph due to traffic congestion and heavy curb demand, where Metro data shows vehicles illegally park in bus stops at nearly twice the District average. The corridor is also classified by DDOT as a Tier 1 High Injury Network Corridor, logging more than 1,200 crashes and 23 severe injuries between 2021 and 2025 – half involving pedestrians or cyclists.

To speed up trips and improve safety, Phase 1 of the Gold Line will reportedly include:

Service every five minutes all day, every day (alternating every 10 minutes to the Minnesota Avenue and Benning Road stations), with extra stadium event service running every two minutes to Union Station and every three minutes to Minnesota Avenue and Benning Road

3.2 miles of new center-running, bus-only lanes from Union Station to the RFK campus and 34th Street NE, paired with 2 miles of existing side-running bus lanes in downtown D.C.

Transit signal priority at roughly 50 intersections and dedicated left-turn lanes at key crossings to reduce collisions

20 station pairs featuring near-level boarding, including a new RFK-Kingman Park Transit Plaza within walking distance of the stadium, served by 60-foot, three-door branded buses

A relocated bus stop near Union Station that Metro estimates will cut Red Line transfer times from eight minutes down to between two and five minutes

Metro projects the Gold Line will cut travel times between Farragut Square and the Minnesota Avenue and Benning Road stations by up to 30% — averaging 12 to 16 minutes per trip — and serve 19,000 to 22,000 daily riders, a 20% to 40% jump over current ridership. On stadium event days, the line is designed to move more than 4,000 passengers per hour.

According to the presentation, conceptual designs would retain roughly 80% to 90% of existing curb space for parking and loading along H Street, Benning Road and side streets. A separate concept for Benning Road NE could add a protected two-way bike lane while keeping about 50% of curb space for parking and loading.

Stadium-Armory Station:

With the planned 65,000-seat stadium designed as a "transit-first" venue, Metro estimates up to 38,000 event attendees – more than half the crowd – will use Metrorail and Metrobus. Roughly 75% of those riders are expected to travel west of Stadium-Armory toward L'Enfant Plaza and beyond, with nearly 34,000 people departing immediately after an event ends.

To prevent bottlenecks, Metro plans to expand Stadium-Armory's north entrance – the entrance closest to the stadium – and build a new interior mezzanine along with additional elevators, stairs and faregates. Metro is also developing event-day crowd management plans that include metering passengers into the station and increasing staffing.

Combined with frequent Orange, Blue and Silver line trains and Gold Line buses, Metro estimates it will be able to move about 27,000 people per hour from the area, clearing post-event crowds within 75 to 90 minutes.

What we know:

The transit plans follow emergency legislation passed by the D.C. Council allocating up to $300 million in capital funding for Stadium-Armory station upgrades and $5 million for Phase 1 of the Gold Line. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser also recently submitted the final draft of the broader RFK Stadium redevelopment plan, which includes up to 6,500 new homes and 287,000 square feet of retail space.

Metro and DDOT are seeking public input on the Gold Line concepts through an online survey open from Nov. 17 through Dec. 18, 2026, on the WMATA website. Officials will also host an in-person Community Open House on Monday, Nov. 30, 2026, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Atlas Performing Arts Center on H Street NE.

Under Metro's project schedule, the District must identify funding for the Gold Line's final design and construction by April 2027 to keep the project on track. Construction on both the Gold Line and Stadium-Armory upgrades is targeted to begin in Summer 2028 and wrap up in Spring 2030 ahead of a Summer 2030 launch.

What we don't know:

Transit officials have not yet released a total price tag for the Gold Line's final design and construction beyond the initial $5 million approved by the D.C. Council.

Several design elements – including the Gold Line's final bus branding, exact curb and parking layouts, and whether a protected two-way bike lane will be built on Benning Road NE – remain preliminary and subject to community feedback.