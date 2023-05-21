Pedestrian struck, killed on Veirs Mill Rd: police

A pedestrian was fatally struck on Veirs Mill Rd. early Sunday morning, according to police.

Authorities responded to the area of Veirs Mill Rd. and Newport Mill Rd. around 5:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

An adult male victim was struck by a blue Toyota RAV4. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the RAV4 remained on the scene.

All lanes of traffic have reopened on Veirs Mill Rd.

This is one of two fatal pedestrian crashes Sunday morning, the other occurring later in the morning on I-270.