Pedestrian struck, killed in Takoma Park area of Montgomery County

Authorities say a pedestrian was struck and killed Monday morning in the Takoma Park area of Montgomery County.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The incident happened on eastbound University Boulevard just before 2 a.m. The investigation closed University Boulevard between Carroll Avenue and Merrimac Drive for several hours.

The pedestrian has not yet been identified. Officers say the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.

Advertisement

The investigation is continuing at this time.