Pedestrian struck, killed by commuter train in Fredericksburg

A 21-year-old has been struck and killed by a commuter train in Fredericksburg.

The Fredericksburg Police Department says a call came in around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday for a pedestrian struck on the train tracks in the area of Prince Edward Street and Frederick Street.

Patrol officers and detectives responded to the scene to secure the area and investigate the incident. The pedestrian, Christian Kinsella, 21, of Fredericksburg, was struck by a VRE Commuter Train and succumbed to their injuries.

The Fredericksburg Police Department is working in conjunction with the CSX Police Department.

The medical examiner has approved trains to resume travel. However, VRE train traffic has been impacted due to this incident.