Pedestrian struck by bus in Takoma Park
TAKOMA PARK, Md. - Montgomery County emergency crews are responding after a pedestrian was struck by a bus in Takoma Park Monday evening.
Police also responded to the scene on New Hampshire Avenue near the intersection with Ethan Allen Avenue.
Multiple lanes are currently blocked.
The pedestrian’s condition has not been released, nor has the pedestrian been identified.
