Pedestrian struck by bus in Takoma Park

article

Montgomery County emergency crews are responding after a pedestrian was struck by a bus in Takoma Park Monday evening.

READ MORE: Two-year-old in critical condition after falling from Takoma Park apartment

Police also responded to the scene on New Hampshire Avenue near the intersection with Ethan Allen Avenue.

READ MORE: Takoma Park cop charged with sexually abusing a minor

Multiple lanes are currently blocked.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Advertisement

The pedestrian’s condition has not been released, nor has the pedestrian been identified.

WATCH LIVE ON YOUR MOBILE DEVICE



