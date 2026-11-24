Image 1 of 4 ▼ Annapolis Road and Morley Road Pedestrian Crash

The Brief A man died in a pedestrian-related crash in Lanham. The driver of the involved vehicle stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. So far in 2026, there have been 11 deadly pedestrian crashes recorded in Prince George's County.



A man died in a pedestrian-related crash in Lanham on Tuesday night, according to Prince George's County police.

What we know:

Officers were called to the area of Annapolis Road and Morley Road around 5:40 p.m. They arrived to find a man in the road. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the involved vehicle stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said. The circumstances leading up to the crash are under investigation.

Officials said Annapolis Road was closed in both directions between Morley Road and Washington Boulevard due to the investigation.

So far in 2026, a total of 11 deadly pedestrian crashes have been recorded in Prince George's County, compared to 30 in 2025 and 31 in 2024, according to data from the Maryland Highway Safety Office.

Data shows there have been 412 fatal pedestrian crashes across all of Maryland in the past three years, and 74 so far in 2026.