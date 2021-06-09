Victim injured in reported Gaithersburg carjacking

Montgomery County police are investigating after a person was thrown from the hood of his own vehicle during a carjacking in Gaithersburg on Wednesday afternoon.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Witnesses told FOX 5 the victim held onto the black Lexus SUV for about "100 yards" before the suspects finally put it in reverse in an effort to dislodge him.

Police say the two suspects drove up to the SUV at Pullman Place near Whetstone Glen and Girard streets in a Chevy Malibu when the victim noticed them.

When the victim saw the suspects try to steal the vehicle, he reportedly jumped on it.

Police say the victim is in serious condition - but they expect him to survive.

Investigators say the victim's vehicle's tag reads: 1BP5636.

If you can help police find the suspects, they want to hear from you.

Advertisement



