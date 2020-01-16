Pedestrian hit and killed on Rockville Pike

article

A section of Rockville Pike is closed right now following a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on Thursday evening.

Montgomery County Police say a car hit and killed a man near the First Street intersection around 6:30 p.m. The driver stayed on the scene.

The southbound lanes are currently closed while police continue their investigation.

This is the second deadly crash on Rockville Pike in the last 24 hours.

On Wednesday night, a driver hit and killed Michael Gamboa near Montrose Parkway around 9 p.m.

Police identified the driver that hit him but want to hear from anyone who may have seen the crash.