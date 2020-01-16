Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Montgomery County identified

Police have identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed by a vehicle in Montgomery County.

The incident was reported just after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on Rockville Pike in Rockville.

Investigators say 40-year-old Michael Gamboa of Gaithersburg was attempting to cross the roadway when he was hit by a car.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The driver did stay on the scene. This incident happened just hours after a toddler was injured when he was hit by a vehicle in Chevy Chase.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 240-773-6620.