Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Montgomery County identified
ROCKVILLE, Md. - Police have identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed by a vehicle in Montgomery County.
The incident was reported just after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on Rockville Pike in Rockville.
Investigators say 40-year-old Michael Gamboa of Gaithersburg was attempting to cross the roadway when he was hit by a car.
The driver did stay on the scene. This incident happened just hours after a toddler was injured when he was hit by a vehicle in Chevy Chase.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 240-773-6620.