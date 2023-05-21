Pedestrian fatally struck on I-270: police

I-270 southbound was closed after a pedestrian was struck and killed Sunday morning.

According to police, a pedestrian ran into the road from the right shoulder, when a Lincoln vehicle was unable to avoid them and struck the pedestrian. A second vehicle, a Volkswagen sedan, then struck the pedestrian. The pedestrian was declared dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified as Adan Morales Garcia, 40, of Germantown.

All main lanes southbound on I-270 from Exit 5 were closed Sunday, leading to significant delays for drivers.

This is the second fatal incident on I-270 this weekend. On Saturday, I-270 was shut down for hours following a fatal multi-vehicle crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.