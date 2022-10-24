Pay it Forward: Walter Johnson Stem Club helps young students eager to learn!

What do you get when you take a few smart and talented high school students with hearts to give and pair them with youngsters eager to learn about science?

You get the Walter Johnson Stem Club!

Club founder Megan Walker and Arya Gupta joined FOX 5’s Steve Chenevey and Claire Anderson to share how this high school club is paying it forward!

MORE PAY IT FORWARD STORIES

If you know someone who should be featured on Pay It Forward, you can nominate them at wttgpayitforward@fox.com. In your email, be sure to include who they are and why they deserve to be recognized.