PAY IT FORWARD: Spotlighting women-owned businesses in the DC area

Women have made so many positive contributions, so as we continue to celebrate Women's History Month, our Pay It Forward series is also spotlighting women-owned businesses in the DMV.

Janelle Gladden of Zenobia by Janelle and Erin Mann, owner of Erin’s Elderberries joined Good Day DC to talk more about the challenges they’ve overcome and why turning those challenges into successful businesses is the epitome of women making history.

Both women started with hardships.

In Erin’s case, she was working as an Intelligence Analyst for the FBI when her son, Lucas, was born with some very serious health concerns. That’s when she put her research skills to work, looking into different ways to heal her son…naturally. She discovered the power of elderberries, honey, and other natural remedies that not only helped her son but is now healing her many customers too. "You can use food for health. Food is amazing," she shared.

Janelle, although the mom of a little girl now, didn’t have kids when she began experiencing her hardships. She says when she lost her job a few years back things really begin to spiral down. Facing eviction and loosing her vehicle, she decided to dedicate herself to doing what she loved, making jewelry and accessories. "It helped me build up my character, but be humble at the same time because I had to ask for help to make ends meet," she says. Now added to her collection The Struggle Made Me Stronger line which includes branded t-shirts, bags, and other accessories.

Easterns Automotive Group purchased thousands of dollars of products from these businesses and a few others which will be featured later. These wonderful products will be put together in a "Thank You" gift bag and be presented to frontline workers and teachers returning to in-person learning.

Advertisement

Erin is supplying a sample pack that includes Elderberry and Aronia syrups and a Yum Punch.

Janelle is throwing in her branded t-shirts. Jamie Campbell, owner of Jae Orchid Boutique, is also supplying her popular body butters for our bags.

You can find more information on these women and their products on their websites.

Zenobia by Janelle

Erin’s Elderberries

Jae Orchid Boutique

If you know someone who should be featured on Pay It Forward, you can nominate them here. In your email, be sure to include who they are and why they deserve to be recognized.