PAY IT FORWARD: Highlighting women-owned business with personal stories of motivation

FOX 5 is continuing to celebrate the achievements of women in our community for Women's History Month.

Our Pay It Forward series is featuring women owned businesses and how they are helping communities in our region.

Melissa Shear, owner of CheezMD and Aileen London, owner of Candles and Creams by London, joined Good Day DC to talk more about their road to success.

Shear, a local attorney, says prior to the pandemic anytime she was invited to get-togethers with friends and family, a beautiful charcuterie board was her "go-to" contribution. She says it was always a crowd pleaser and after some encouragement she began making them for sale. "I was really able to get things up and running in June. The response has been overwhelmingly positive," she says.

London says she started her business to help keep her mind occupied after her son overdosed on Fentanyl and as a way to honor his memory. One of the last things her son Michael gave her was a body butter cream. She used it to find peace and began thinking of ways to help others practice self-care. She mixed up body butters and beautifully decorated candles and the rest is history.

Both women support their communities. Shear has made picnic boxes for first responders and frontline workers throughout the pandemic.

London started The Michael London Foundation to spread the word about addiction and to help single parents who can’t afford addiction therapy for their children.

Easterns Automotive Group purchased thousands of dollars of products from these businesses and a few others. These wonderful products will be put together in a "Thank You" gift bag and be presented to frontline workers and teachers returning to in-person learning.

You can find more information on these women and their products on their websites. Candles and Creams by London is providing scented candles. While CheezMD is providing delicious snack boxes.



If you know someone who should be featured on Pay It Forward, you can nominate them here. In your email, be sure to include who they are and why they deserve to be recognized.