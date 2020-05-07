PAY IT FORWARD: Frontline workers recognized on National Nurses Day

Now more than ever, the work of frontline healthcare workers is being recognized and supported as they work to keep community members healthy in the wake of COVID-19.

FOX 5 and Easterns Automotive Group want to celebrate these heroes with a token of appreciation.

The Pay it Forward crew purchased over 100 jars of Combat Ready hand balm from Skincando and donated it to the men and women of UM Prince George’s Hospital Center.



Dr. Joseph Wright, CEO, says they are thankful for the community support and are thankful they can serve the people who need them.

His advice as we continue to battle this worldwide pandemic, “hand washing, wear your masks, physical distancing, and take care of each other.”

