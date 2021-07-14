PAY IT FORWARD: For the Kids MD working to help critically ill children

Sometimes the hardest part when making a change or impact in the lives of others is just to start. Twenty years ago Mike Thomas and Gary Heldt decided they wanted to give back to the community that has given so much to them.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The Crofton, Md. natives got together to form For The Kids MD, an organization that helps support local families who have critically ill children. Their team selects a deserving family and holds fundraisers and an annual golf tournament with 100% of the proceeds going to help the families with medical bills and expenses.

This year’s beneficiary is 1-year-old Sabrina who is battling several very serious conditions. For The Kids MD along with Truman Charities will kick off this year’s fundraising efforts with a Happy Hour at Tommy Joe’s in Bethesda on July 15th. If you can’t make it out you can still help Sabrina and her family by logging on to www.forthekidsmd.org and clicking the donate button.

If you know someone who should be featured on Pay It Forward, you can nominate them here. In your email, be sure to include who they are and why they deserve to be recognized.