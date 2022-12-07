Pay It Forward: Community continues to help Gaithersburg explosion victims

Less than a month ago, a horrific scene played out at Gaithersburg condo complex where an explosion left one person dead and dozens of families starting over.

Right across the street, Brown Station Elementary School students and staff were jumping into action to help.

FOX 5’s Maureen Umeh visited the school community that is continuing to pay it forward and help displaced families impacted by the explosion.

You can help families affected by Gaithersburg fire online.

