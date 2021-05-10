PAY IT FORWARD: Celebrating nurses on the frontline of the pandemic

It’s Nurses Appreciation Week!

FOX 5’s Pay It Forward Crew along with Easterns Automotive Group want to celebrate the men and women on the frontlines caring for our communities during the pandemic.

The Hangry Panda food truck and Goodies Frozen Custard & Treats served nurses and staff at the Virginia Health Center in Arlington Monday morning.

Nurses from several different departments came out to grab a lemongrass taco and homemade donuts and popsicles as a part of our thank you.

"This year has been unlike any other I’ve seen in my career," said Josh Mozier. Josh and his sister, Katie Buckler, work in the emergency department. "It’s really great to have the support. Especially throughout all of this happening with the pandemic," Katie added.

