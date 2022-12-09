Passenger threw urine on Metrobus driver in Prince George's County: police

Authorities are searching for a passenger they say threw urine on a Metrobus driver last week in Prince George's County.

Investigators say the assault happened Friday, December 2 around 10 p.m. on an F4 Route bus that was near Harkins Road and Annapolis Road in Lanham.

Metro Transit Police@MetroTransitPD

Police released several images of the person they say threw the bodily fluid on the driver after they allegedly harassed other passengers, asked for the bus to start and stop, and put their head around the bus operator shield.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at to 202-962-2121 or text your tip to MyMTPD (696873).