Passenger found dead on Metro train in Prince George’s County

Authorities say a passenger was found dead aboard a Metro train early Thursday morning in Prince George's County.

A train operator spotted the unresponsive passenger on a train at the Downtown Largo station at the end of service around 1:15 a.m.

Metro Transit Police Department and medics responded and began CPR but were not able to revive the passenger who was pronounced dead shortly after 2 a.m.

Metro officials say no foul play is suspected. The investigation is continuing at this time.