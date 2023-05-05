An industrial plant fire continues to go up in flames in Deer Park on Friday afternoon.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the fire is at the Shell Deer Park chemical plant at 5900 SH-225 at East Beltway. Sheriff Gonzalez says the fire started from a heat exchange between two heavy gas oils as workers were conducting maintenance on a unit.

That's when, according to authorities, there was a leak that ignited shortly after. Officials added there was no explosion at the plant, only a fire.

Preliminary information revealed the item on fire is a hydro carbon, heavy gas, precursor to a heavy gas in diesel. The product is said to be being depressurized at this time.

The fire is reported to be diminishing and is contained, officials say.

Five contractors have been taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons, largely due to the heat, but no serious injuries have been reported, the sheriff says.

Shell released this statement around 6 p.m.:

"At approximately 2:56 PM CST a fire started at Shell’s Deer Park Chemicals facility in the olefins unit. The ignited product includes cracked heavy gas oil, cracked light gas oil and gasoline. No injuries have been reported, though a small number of contract employees who were exposed to product are undergoing medical evaluation as a precaution.

Emergency responders are on scene and working to put out the fire. The cause of the fire will be the subject of a future investigation, and our immediate priorities remain the safety of people and the environment."

An Environmental Duty Representative at Shell Deer Park shared this statement:

"We are currently experiencing fire within one of our units. The incident is being handled within the boundaries of this facility and there is no threat to the community from this incident. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause."

No shelter in place has been advised at this time for the City of Deer Park, according to city officials.

Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia has issued the following statement:

"My office has been in touch with the Office of Emergency Management, and we have also personally spoken with the plant manager at the facility that has been burning. In addition, the Fire Marshal and Harris County Pollution Control are on site, and we’ve been assured that the situation is under control. All employees at the facility have been accounted for. We urge people to avoid the area to make room for emergency response. There is no shelter-in-place currently in effect.



Our CAMP (Community Air Monitoring Program) dashboard is operational, and we expect air quality data to start rolling in shortly. Houston Advanced Research Center (HARC) will provide additional guidance on air quality as needed. As we learn more, we will be sure to share those updates.



We don’t know the cause of the fire, but a Harris County Fire Marshal investigation will begin as soon as the fire is out. Pollution Control will also remain in the area to continue air monitoring in the days ahead."

La Porte OEM is actively monitoring the fire and says no impacts are expected to La Porte due to windspeed and direction.

Deer Park ISD posted this to their Facebook, "Emergency officials have not called for a Shelter in Place because the wind is blowing away from the City of Deer Park and our schools."

Houston Fire Department is on the scene to assist.

We will continue to update this story as it develops.