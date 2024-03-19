Parts of DC region see light snow flurries Tuesday hours ahead of spring’s official arrival

Nothing says ‘first day of spring’ like snow flurries! Spring's arrival will come later tonight, but not before some very light snow showers mark the final hours of winter for parts of the Washington, D.C. region.

Reports of some light snow showers and flakes were popping up early Tuesday morning, mainly in Pennsylvania, but also in some areas north and west of the District - particularly in northern Maryland.

Western and northwestern suburbs - like parts of Howard, Frederick, and Montgomery Counties - may briefly pick up a flurry, but otherwise high-pressure overhead will bring us mainly dry and quiet weather throughout the rest of the day. Any flurries will be brief, and no accumulation will occur.

We are feeling the deep chill during the morning hours with a mix of sun and clouds, and with temperatures possibly a few degrees below the average. Temperatures should make it back into the upper-40s to mid-50s by Tuesday afternoon.

Tuesday’s breeze will slowly subside throughout the day with clouds and cold temperatures in the 30s moving in overnight.

Spring gets its official start on Tuesday at 11:06 p.m. EDT.

Warmer temperatures in the 60s are expected on Wednesday with some passing showers possible for the first full day of spring.