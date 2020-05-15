Park Rangers investigating Harper’s Ferry trail vandalism

US Park Rangers are looking for vandals who allegedly defaced a number of natural features in the Maryland Heights area, according to Harper’s Ferry National Historical Park authorities.

Rangers photographed a number of heavily defaced markers and rocks this week.

The HFNHP said:

“Graffiti is illegal. Defacing any part of the national park degrades the experience for others. Repair of vandalized sites is costly and time consuming and often cannot restore the site to its former condition, in some cases permanently defacing unique historic sites/natural features.”

If you have any information that might lead investigators to the culprits, call (866) 677-6677 or email harpersferry_info@nps.gov.

