Parents in Prince William County to hold rally for in-person instruction on Monday

In Northern Virginia, a group of parents in Prince William County are planning to demonstrate at several schools on Monday morning.

They want in-person instruction for students and are turning to social media to galvanize, using the hashtag #TEACHMEINPERSON.

This comes as Prince William County reports 46 new cases — that’s 9.8 percent per 100,000 according to the state’s department of health.

This all comes ahead of Sunday’s deadline for families to select their option of in-person learning or continue distance learning.

This particular movement starts today, urging supporters to take a picture of their child distance learning and post it to social media using the hashtag #TEACHMEINPERSON.

On Monday, supporters will meet at Montclair Elementary School and several other schools at 9:30 a.m.

They’re planning to wear green and the organizer says the goal is to let their voices be heard leading up to the next school board meeting on Wednesday.

All this posted in this Facebook group called “In-Person Quarter 2.”

• Statewide there are 48 new hospitalization cases reported — three are in Prince William County.

• There are 22 new COVID-19 related deaths across the state — three are in Prince William County.

The organizers are also urging children to participate in Monday’s demonstration before they start their distance learning.

“On Monday we’re just going g to show them that we want to be in person,” said Haymarket resident Kari Chambers who is an administrator on the “In-Person Quarter 2” Facebook group.

Even though Prince William County has a robust plan to get students back in the classroom by November 10th, the parents behind the #TEACHMEINPERSON movement are concerned it’s not a done deal and fear it could be off the table if there’s not enough parents or teachers who want to return.

Montclair Elementary is just one of several rally locations slated for Monday.

Parents are being told to meet at Cedar Point Elementary School and Battlefield High School.

Those coming out are also being told to wear green, make signs and wear a mask.

