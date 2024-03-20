Parents upset after Fairfax County police say they won't provide crossing guards next school year

A battle over school crossing guards has parents and city leaders in Fairfax County voicing concerns about child safety.

For decades, Fairfax County Police have provided the crossing guards for all the schools in the county, including the town of Vienna.

Recently, FCPD said they do not have it in their budget moving forward and they would pull their officers from the duty for the 2024-2025 school year.

Nine school crossings in Vienna — four elementary schools and one middle school — are impacted, along with two crossings in Fort Belvoir and one in Herndon.

"This is the craziest idea I've ever heard. It affects public safety, kid safety, and this is not our responsibility," said Howard Springsteen, who has been a member of Vienna town council since 2009.

"I don't see how they're going to cross without those crossing guards. It's just insane. We have so many more important things in this country and county we have to deal with - this is just pouring gasoline on the fire. My kids have graduated, but I would be incensed they were doing this," Springsteen added.

All of the schools are Fairfax County schools, which is why FCPD has provided the service for years — typically a mix of officers or trained civilians.

Vienna Mayor Linda Tolbert said the bottom line is that Vienna residents pay a town tax and a Fairfax County tax, which means there is no reason for the change.

"We have put in $9 million toward the sidewalks over the past five years and we are providing safe routes for our kids to get to school," Tolbert said. "We encourage it. Families are out walking, biking. It's wonderful. And then, when they get to the crossing, what are they supposed to do? So, we want that to be provided by the county."

Parents we spoke with at Vienna Elementary said the need for crossing guards is apparent and crucial for child safety.

"I think it's ridiculous. Someone's got to do it. This is the main primary street in Vienna but look at all the streets they want to pull the crossing guards from," said Karli Nickerson, a mom of three elementary schoolers. "I mean, these are really busy intersections, people are on their phones, you need someone here."

Fairfax County Police sent FOX 5 a statement, saying:

"Given the primary jurisdiction responsibilities afforded to the Town of Vienna for law enforcement and public safety, the FCPD has engaged the Vienna Police Department in preliminary discussions surrounding school crossing coverages. As our conversations continue, all school crossing coverages will be handled by the FCPD."

Vienna's Police Chief Jim Morris told FOX 5 that with a total force of 41 officers and typically four or five on shift at a time, they simply do not have the manpower to cover nine crossings.

Morris added that if Fairfax Police really do pull their crossing guards, parents would have to step in to cross the kids safely but he hopes it doesn't come to that.

There is a town hall meeting at Patrick Henry Library in Vienna held by county supervisor Walter Alcorn at 7 p.m. Wednesday about the budget, where parents are expected to voice concerns about proposed crossing guard changes.