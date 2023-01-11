Parents at Langley High School voice concerns over withheld merit awards

Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Michelle Reid heard from parents at Langley High School Tuesday night.

The school is now one of three in Fairfax County confirmed to have delayed notifying students of their National Merit Scholarship recognitions. Thomas Jefferson and Westfield High Schools also admitted to the same mistake.

According to a letter from the principal, sent to school families on Jan. 7, administrators learned the students who received the Commended Students recognition were not notified by the school in a timely manner. Families were told late in the evening on January 6 about their awards.

Most high school seniors had to have college applications submitted by Nov. 1 if not earlier.

Angela Sitilides' son is a senior at Langley High and is a Commended Student but was notified too late to put it on his college applications.

"You have to find every way to distinguish yourself and a national merit scholar award would have been nice to put on there," Sitildes said.

Superintendent Reid told parents she was taking responsibility, would be transparent, and that the district would call colleges and universities where kids applied to tell them about the mistake.

Parents at the meeting questioned if giving the awards out late was intentionally done by administrators or an accident.

"We’re all supposed to believe that three Fairfax schools had the exact same screw-up where all the different principals did their part, but the staff messed up and didn't give that to the students?" one mom said.

A Richmond law firm is conducting an independent review looking to find exactly what happened and how it took place. The Virginia attorney general is also investigating all Fairfax County Public Schools.

"The review is not complete and as we learn more we will share that with you, but there are times where the truth is difficult to believe and this may be one of those times," Superintendent Reid explained.

Sitilides says she doesn't know if not having the National Merit Recognition will impact her son's college acceptances, but wishes they would have at least made the decision for themselves.

"It's again feeling like administrators are making decisions for us and downplaying the achievements of our children, and it's upsetting," she said.