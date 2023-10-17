Family of 4 walking with kids in stroller hit by drunk driver in Stafford County, Sheriff's Office says

A suspected drunk driver was arrested after she injured a family of two adults and two children who were out for a walk Sunday evening, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the intersection of Fieldstone Court and Whitson Ridge Drive around 7 p.m. on Oct. 15 for a report of pedestrians struck. The caller said multiple people had been hit and that the driver appeared to be intoxicated.

When deputies arrived, they found that the two adults appeared to have been pushing the children in their stroller across the street when the driver failed to stop and hit them. Luckily, the family only sustained minor injuries.

Deputies said the driver, identified as Rachel Kinard, had a strong odor of alcohol on her breath that could be smelled from several feet away. While Kinard told deputies that the last time she drank was Saturday, a search of her car revealed 11 empty New Amsterdam vodka mini-bottles and a receipt for them.

Deputies also discovered that her inspection sticker was fraudulent, and her license was revoked due to a prior DUI.

Kinard was charged with driving under the influence second offense within five years, driving while revoked, second offense refusal, obstruction of justice, possessing a counterfeit vehicle inspection, having another vehicle’s inspection sticker, expired registration sticker, and failure to yield to a pedestrian.

She was taken to Rappahannock Regional Jail and held without bond.