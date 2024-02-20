Pair in stolen car arrested after attempted robbery in Rockville: police

Authorities say an 18-year-old and a juvenile were arrested and face a slew of charges in connection with an attempted robbery and auto theft in Rockville.

Police were called to Waddington Lane and Waddington Court Monday around 11:30 a.m. after two suspects attempted to steal a cell phone from a person on the street.

Investigators determined that the suspects fled the area in a blue Kia that had been reported stolen from the 1700 block of Crawford Drive earlier in the day.

Officers located the stolen vehicle and followed it to an apartment complex in the 6100 block of Montrose Road where they say 18-year-old Nelvin Reyes-Nieto and a juvenile exited.

Both were apprehended and face attempted strong-arm robbery, auto theft, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, conspiracy to commit unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, theft, malicious destruction of property, and rogue and vagabond charges.