Paint Branch High School student brings gun on school property

Updated  May 22, 2024 2:12pm EDT
Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A Paint Branch High School student has been charged with possession of a firearm on school property.

Montgomery County police responded to the campus in the 14100 block of Old Columbia Pike at approximately 10:13 a.m., for the report of a student with a gun on Tuesday, May 21.

According to officials, a teacher notified school security that they saw what appeared to be a gun on a male student. The student, 16-year-old Derreon Vick, consented to a self-search and a Smith and Wesson handgun was located in his possession.

Vick was arrested and charged with possession of a dangerous deadly weapon on school property, possession of a handgun, underage possession of a firearm, and other related charges.

Vick has been charged as an adult. He was transported to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where he awaits a bond hearing.