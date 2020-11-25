Owl found in Rockefeller Center Christmas tree set free

A small owl found inside the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree was set free by the wildlife center where it had been convalescing.

Workers at the Ravensbeard Wildlife Center in Saugerties shared video of 'Rockefeller' as it was released at dusk into the vast open space of the upstate New York town filled with plenty of trees to seek shelter in. The video shows 'Rockefeller' landing on a tree before taking off again.

On Nov. 16, a worker helping to set up the tree found the brown-and-white speckled Saw-whet among the 75-foot Norway spruce's massive branches, three days after it had left Oneonta for Manhattan.

Photos of the owl wrapped in an orange sweater quickly went viral.

(Ravensbeard Wildlife Center)

Advertisement

Wildlife experts told The NY Post that 'Rockefeller' likely endured a hellish journey to the city and was lucky to have survived.

It was given plenty of fluids and mice during his recovery, according to the center.

A small owl found inside the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree was set free by the wildlife center where it had been convalescing. CREDIT: Ravensbeard Wildlife Center

Rockefeller the owl was released by the Ravensbeard Wildlife Center.