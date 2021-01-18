Overwhelming demand for Covid-19 vaccine frustrates eligible DC area residents

The overwhelming demand for COVID-19 vaccine shots has led to long wait times for making appointments if not, creating some panic among many people across the DMV.

Some of them have taken their frustrations to social media and are sounding off.

FOX 5's Ayesha Khan has been reaching out to people who have been saying on social media that either they can't get an appointment or are afraid they'll be left behind.

One person posted on Twitter asking the Fairfax County Health Department why her parents were contacted by the department only to be told that there "isn't enough vaccine for them get vaccinated. They're both 75+and registered on the first day."

On its emergency information page the county addressed and acknowledged similar frustrations, part of which read:

"This week, more than 40,000 people registered online or over the phone to receive their COVID-19 vaccine from the Health Department. This includes people age 75+ and healthcare workers who are eligible in the 1a and 1b categories. Unfortunately, vaccine supply remains very limited and not all of these individuals have been able to secure appointments yet.

These numbers will continue to grow as we begin accepting registrations on Jan. 18 for people age 65 and older and people age 16-64 with a high-risk medical condition or disability that increases their risk of severe illness from COVID-19.

We ask for your patience as it may take months to get through these priority groups. There are plans to increase options for vaccine in pharmacies and health care provider options, which over time will give people more choices.

While you wait, we hope you will take the time to review the information below."

On Saturday, the county's government center was busy with senior citizens and health care workers who were getting vaccinated.

Prince George's County is scheduled to roll out its vaccine procedures beginning Monday.

People who are eligible to receive a vaccination in Phase 1B must register for an appointment at marylandvax.org.

The following individuals are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Phase 1B:

-Adults ages 75 and up

-Assisted living and other congregate settings (including staff and residents of homeless shelters)

-Education/Childcare Sector (teachers and support staff, child care workers)

-Government continuity of operations

Individuals who are eligible to receive vaccinations in Phase 1A may also schedule for a vaccination appointment by going to marylandvax.org.

The following groups of individuals are eligible to be vaccinated in Phase 1A:

-Hospital and frontline health care workers

-Residents and staff of long-term care facilities/nursing homes

-Frontline first responders/essential public safety workers

-All licensed, registered and certified health care providers

-Department of Corrections staff

If you do not fall into Phase 1A or Phase 1B but would like to receive an update about when your phase group is eligible to be vaccinated, please complete and submit a form found at: https://bit.ly/35PTqoz

The county is also working on launching a hotline soon to help those who have challenges with the internet.

Meanwhile, D.C. has experienced a rush of people who want vaccines this past week when the city expanded vaccination to people 65 and older.

But the health department also addressed that issue apologizing for what they said were technical difficulties when the portal and phones lines opened Friday morning.

Monday, beginning at 9 a.m., an additional 1,436 appointments will become available to any DC resident who is 65 and older or any individual who works in a health care setting in D.C.