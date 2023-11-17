Overturned vehicle collision in McLean causes morning delays on I-495

An overturned vehicle collision shutdown all four lanes on I-495 in McLean.

Virginia State Police responded to a three-vehicle crash in the northbound lanes of I-495 near Exit 43 on George Washington Parkway around 8:56 a.m. Nov. 17. According to VDOT Northern VA, a vehicle overturned in a collision on the northbound inner loop at Georgetown Pike, causing several delays and all lanes on I-495 to be temporarily shutdown.

I-495 vehicle collision

Officials say two left lanes have reopened to traffic, while two lanes remain blocked. Drivers are advised to use caution and expect delays.

At least one person was transported to Inova Fairfax Hospital for treatment.

This continues to be an ongoing investigation. Stay with FOX 5 for updates and more information.