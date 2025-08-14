Overturned tractor-trailer ties up traffic on I-495 in Oxon Hill
OXON HILL, Md. - An overturned tractor-trailer on Interstate 495 in Oxon Hill is causing significant delays on Thursday morning.
Crash causes delays
What we know:
The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on the outer loop just past Maryland Route 210. Vehicles were only able to pass on the right shoulder as crews worked to clear the scene.
No injuries were reported.
Drivers should expect delays through the morning rush.
