Traffic snarled after truck crashes, overturns on I-495 in McLean area

A portion of Interstate 495 was closed after a truck crashed and overturned in the McLean area on Monday morning.

The crash was reported around 7:30 a.m. along the inner loop near Georgetown Pike.

All lanes of the inner loop at Georgetown Pike have been closed. Several lanes along the outer loop have also been shut down.

FOX 5’s Annie Mae says delays of nearly one hour and 30 minutes have been reported from Route 123. The crash also involved a second vehicle believed to be a dump truck.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.