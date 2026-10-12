Overtime mistake costs Commanders in 27-27 tie with Giants

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels took off on an ill-advised scramble in the closing seconds of overtime with his team in field goal range, running out the clock and forcing Washington to settle for a 27-27 tie with the New York Giants on Sunday.

The Brief Jayden Daniels took off on an ill-advised scramble, forcing Washington to settle for a 27-27 tie. Time expired before Washington could spike the ball in the closing seconds of overtime. The Commanders blew a two-touchdown lead in the fourth quarter against the Giants.



With Washington out of timeouts and 12 seconds remaining, Daniels held onto the ball and was tackled for no gain at the New York 24-yard line.

Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders looks on during overtime in the game against the New York Giants at Northwest Stadium on October 11, 2026 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Commanders scrambled to line up and spike the ball, but time expired before they could get off the snap, prompting head coach Dan Quinn to rip off his headset in frustration.

The mistake capped a chaotic overtime period filled with critical errors by both NFC East rivals.

The Commanders were ahead by two touchdowns in the fourth quarter before a furious comeback by the Giants.